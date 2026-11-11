Türkiye is well positioned to become one of the global leaders in wind energy and other renewables, supported by growing installed capacity, a strong industrial base and ambitious long-term targets, according to a senior WindEurope official.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA) in Antalya on the sidelines of the 31st U.N. Climate Change Conference (COP31), WindEurope Industrial Affairs Director Phil Cole said Türkiye's progress in wind energy demonstrated its growing role in the global energy transition.

Under the country's National Energy Plan, Türkiye aims to increase its total installed capacity from 128 gigawatts currently to 281 gigawatts by 2040, with wind and solar power accounting for 175 gigawatts of the total. Renewables are expected to make up 77% of the energy mix by 2040.

Cole said the country's renewable energy targets for 2040 could serve as an example for other nations.

"Türkiye is rapidly increasing its installed wind capacity and has also developed a strong industrial base," he said.

"Türkiye will be one of the leading countries in wind energy and broader renewable energy solutions," he added.

A model for other countries

Cole said Türkiye's 2040 targets presented an approach that other countries should examine during COP31, highlighting the importance of translating climate commitments into concrete action.

He described COP31's emphasis on dialogue, consensus and action as an important opportunity to bring together stakeholders working on climate change and renewable energy.

Noting that there was broad international agreement on renewable energy as a key component of the future energy system, Cole said electrification was essential not only for expanding clean electricity generation but also for creating jobs, strengthening global competitiveness and improving energy security.

He said accelerating electrification and addressing bottlenecks facing renewable energy investments should be among the key priorities at COP31.

"Governments need to work more closely together to achieve global climate goals. There must be stronger political and industrial commitment to the target of tripling global renewable energy capacity. The solutions already exist, but we now need to work together to put them into practice," he explained.

Cole said Türkiye viewed COP31 as an opportunity not only to increase its international visibility but also to strengthen cooperation with other countries and develop joint solutions in renewable energy.

He welcomed the country's clear renewable energy targets and capacity plans, saying predictability in the regulatory framework and clarity on future capacity additions were crucial for attracting investment.

Cole also expressed support for Türkiye's plans to hold offshore wind energy tenders next year, describing them as a positive development for the sector.

"Predictability in the regulatory framework and capacity targets attracts investment. Türkiye is a really important market for us," he said.