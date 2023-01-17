As Türkiye is getting ready to integrate its third Floating LNG Storage and Regasification Unit (FSRU) later this month, the ship, Vasant, which will operate at the facility, is en route to its final destination of Saros.

According to international maritime data, the Indian-flagged Vasant ship set sail from Singapore on Dec. 2, 2022.

The ship will serve at Turkish Petroleum Pipeline Company's (BOTAŞ) Saros FSRU Terminal.

The Vasant, which passed through the Suez Canal on Monday, is expected to continue its journey in the Mediterranean off the coast of Egypt, and anchor at Türkiye this week.

The ship, which has a total LNG storage capacity of 180,000 cubic meters, has a daily gasification capacity of 28 million cubic meters. The Vasant is 294 meters (964.57 feet) long, 48 meters wide and 63 meters high.

Türkiye's first FSRU, operated by Etki Liman in Izmir, was inaugurated in March 2017. The facility has a daily capacity of 28 million cubic meters of gas to the grid.

The FSRU terminal in Hatay Dörtyol has been in service since 2018. Ertuğrul Gazi, the first FSRU registered in the Turkish Maritime Registry, operates with an LNG storage capacity of 170,000 cubic meters and a gasification capacity of 28 million cubic meters per day.