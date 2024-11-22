Communications Director Fahrettin Altun highlighted the pivotal role of energy in global geopolitics and called for international collaboration to tackle growing challenges.

"Today, energy is one of the most critical elements in the global geopolitical competition," Altun said in his address at the Istanbul Energy Forum.

"Control over energy resources remains a central component in the struggle for global power."

"Looking back, we can see that the history of the modern world is, in fact, a history of colonialism, with the exploitation of the resources and energy reserves of the non-Western world by the West. Against this policy of exploitation, which lies at the heart of global injustice, Türkiye, under the leadership of our president, is not only advocating for a call for a fairer world but also fighting for global justice and freedom through its investments in the energy sector,” he added.

The communications director highlighted Türkiye's efforts to reduce dependence on foreign energy, diversify sources, and establish itself as a regional energy hub.

He said the country has made strides in ensuring energy supply security, maximizing domestic resources, advancing renewable energy, and achieving safe access to nuclear energy.

"These steps are also vital for Türkiye's global reputation and brand value," he added.

Altun also addressed the broader energy challenges the world faces, including geopolitical crises, regional conflicts, climate change-induced natural disasters, and supply chain disruptions.

He called for global cooperation to overcome these issues.

Highlighting Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's vision, Altun stressed that energy should serve as a tool for regional and global cooperation, not conflict.

The İstanbul Energy Forum, organized by Anadolu Agency (AA) under the auspices of the Energy and Natural Resources Ministry, focused on the theme, Common Future, Common Goals, and brought global energy leaders together to address shared challenges.