Türkiye's solar electricity generation was at its highest level of the year on Monday, accounting for 17.6% of total power generation, the data released on Tuesday by the Turkish Electricity Transmission Corporation (TEIAŞ) revealed.

The country produced 141,571 megawatt-hours (MWh) of electricity from solar power plants on Monday, TEIAŞ data showed.

Hydroelectricity and imported coal followed as the other major sources of electricity generation, contributing 17% and 14.7%, respectively.

Total electricity production stood at 802,997 MWh on Monday, while consumption amounted to 801,633 MWh.

Hourly power consumption peaked at 39,728 MWh at 9 p.m. local time (6 p.m. GMT), according to TEIAS.

The country's electricity usage dropped to its lowest level of 25,785 MWh at 7 a.m. local time (4 a.m. GMT).

On the same day, Türkiye's electricity exports reached 6,397 MWh, while imports totaled 5,048 MWh.