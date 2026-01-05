Türkiye's wind electricity generation hit an all-time high on Sunday, producing 28.2% of the total power of the country, according to data from Turkish Electricity Transmission Corporation (TEIAŞ) on Monday.

The country produced 253,128 megawatt-hours (MWh) of electricity from wind farms on Sunday, according to data provided by TEIAŞ.

The last record was set on June 29, 2024, when the country produced 228,604 MWh of electricity from wind farms.

Wind plants were followed by imported coal and natural gas plants with 23% and 14.6% contributions to electricity production, respectively.

Meanwhile, daily electricity production amounted to 899,027 megawatt-hours and electricity consumption totaled 887,046 megawatt-hours on Sunday.

Hourly power consumption peaked at 42,775 megawatt-hours at 7 p.m. local time (4 p.m. GMT), while the country's electricity usage was at the lowest level of 31,168 megawatt-hours at 5 a.m. local time (2 a.m. GMT).

On Sunday, Türkiye's electricity exports amounted to 12,871 megawatt-hours and imports totaled 909 megawatt-hours.