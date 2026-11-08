Turkish defense and electronics giant Aselsan has announced that it has commissioned solar power plants (SPPs) it established to meet all the energy used in its production activities from renewable sources, according to a report on Sunday.

The company has launched two new SPPs to support its expanding production infrastructure with renewable energy sources, reduce energy costs and contribute to its environmental sustainability goals, according to the report by Anadolu Agency (AA).

The clean energy generated by the plants is expected to prevent approximately 121,000 tons of carbon dioxide emissions annually.

This is equivalent to the amount of carbon dioxide absorbed from the atmosphere by approximately 4 million trees in one year.

Aselsan, which also uses technologies developed through its own engineering capabilities in its renewable energy investments, is deploying its domestically developed Pulsar inverters for the first time in its SPP projects.

Designed and developed with in-house software, the inverters convert electricity generated by solar panels into a form compatible with the power grid.

$3 billion in ongoing investments

Aselsan CEO Ahmet Akyol, speaking to Anadolu Agency, suggested that the company has been among Europe's fastest-growing defense industry companies over the past three years, adding that investments to expand its production capacity and technological capabilities are continuing.

"We continue to grow by more than 25% on average every year," he said.

"At the same time, we are engaged in an intensive investment drive. We are working to equip Aselsan with new capabilities in many areas, ranging from air defense systems and radars to critical missile systems and munitions. We have $3 billion in ongoing investments," he added.

Expressing satisfaction over the commissioning of the solar plants, Akyol said the investments would contribute to the company's sustainability goals and growth.

"We have commissioned our solar power plants as of today, which will meet all of our company's energy needs," he noted.

"With these systems, which we built while taking into account Aselsan's current and ongoing investments, we will both support a sustainable economy and generate all our energy ourselves. These systems will also deliver the carbon emissions reduction equivalent to planting 4 million trees," Akyol said.

"While contributing to our company's sustainability goals and lowering energy costs, we have also taken a step that supports our company's growth," he added.

Akyol emphasized that the company is supporting the expansion of its production capacity and technological infrastructure with sustainable energy investments. He also pointed out that they keep energy efficiency among priorities.

"With the SPPs we have commissioned, we will meet all our energy needs from renewable sources while reducing our energy costs and carbon footprint," the executive said.

Noting that the Ankara-based company ranks at the top of the Sustainability Index, Akyol said they were continuing their investments in renewable energy and efforts to improve resource efficiency to maintain this position.