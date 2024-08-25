The heat wave affecting Türkiye directly impacted electricity production and consumption in July, as both set records during the month, Energy and Natural Resources Alparslan Bayraktar said Saturday.

“Electricity production reached an all-time high monthly value of 34.6 billion kWh, and consumption also reached 34.5 billion kWh," he said.

"We met 57% of the peak electricity demand during the hottest days of the year with domestic and renewable sources," he added.

Providing data on electricity production and consumption, the minister said that as of the end of July, Türkiye’s installed electricity capacity was 112,999 MWh.

“During the same period, the share of solar installed power in total installed power broke a record proportionally, reaching 15.6%,” he said.

Bayraktar emphasized that in July, electricity production based on domestic sources peaked at 19.9 billion kWh, stating, “Electricity production reached 34.6 billion kWh, and consumption was 34.5 billion kWh, both marking the highest monthly values ever recorded."

He also highlighted that last month was recorded as the hottest July in the past 53 years, adding, “As a result, the intensive use of air conditioning systems, in particular, drove electricity consumption and production to record levels."

"Let us not forget that with energy efficiency practices, it is possible to reduce energy consumption without negatively affecting production, service delivery and social welfare,” he maintained.