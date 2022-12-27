Türkiye's natural gas imports decreased by 30.47% in October 2022 compared to the same month in 2021, while total oil imports also decreased by 0.04% in the same period, according to data released by the country's energy watchdog on Tuesday.

Natural gas imports this October fell to around 3.23 billion cubic meters (bcm) from approximately 4.65 bcm in the same month of 2021, Türkiye's Energy Market Regulatory Authority (EPDK) said in its monthly natural gas market report.

According to EPDK data, the country imported approximately 2.38 bcm of natural gas via pipelines in October, while 857 million cubic meters (mcm) were purchased as liquefied natural gas (LNG). This represented a 47.56% decrease in pipeline imports and a 21.23% decrease in LNG imports.

Russia was the majority supplier, providing 948 mcm of natural gas to Türkiye, while Azerbaijan and Iran followed with 760 mcm and 671 mcm, respectively.

Gas imports in October from Nigeria fell by 100%, and imports from the United States, Algeria and Russia dropped by 85%, 18% and 49%, respectively, relative to October last year.

The country's total gas consumption in October also fell by 33.9% to approximately 2.92 bcm compared to the same month in 2021.

Household consumption drops by 16.3% to 423 mcm, and the use of gas in power plants decreased by 43% over the same period.

The natural gas storage volume in October increased by 39.2% to around 3.81 bcm, compared to 2.74 bcm in October last year.

Oil imports

Meanwhile, the country’s total oil imports decreased by 0.04% to 4.20 million tons in October 2022, the EPDK data showed.

Crude oil imports, the category with the highest oil import volume, drop by 0.31% in October to 2.88 million tons.

Türkiye imported the majority of its oil and oil product needs from Russia in October, totaling 2.17 million tons. Iraq and Kazakhstan followed with 860,000 tons and 226,000 tons, respectively.

Oil refinery product exports increased by 16.7% to 1.18 million tons, while output decreased by 1.97% to 3.21 million tons.

Total domestic oil product sales decreased by 8.73% year on year in October to 2.65 million tons.