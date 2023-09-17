The first turbine rotation process as part of wet tests for electricity generation at the Yusufeli Dam and Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP) in Türkiye's Artvin province has been initiated, Türkiye's Minister of Agriculture and Forestry Ibrahim Yumaklı announced Saturday on his official social media account.

"We have started the first turbine rotation process as part of wet tests for electricity generation at the Yusufeli Dam and HPP. Our engineers are meticulously monitoring the test trials. The days when we will obtain electricity from the world's 5th tallest dam are approaching," Yumaklı said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

According to the statement from the ministry, the Yusufeli Dam is Türkiye's tallest dam with a height of 275 meters (902 feet) and ranks fifth in its class worldwide.

The facility has an installed capacity of 558 megawatts and an annual average energy production of 1.9 billion kilowatt-hours, which is expected to provide an additional value of TL 6 billion ($222,280 million) per year to the Turkish economy.

The Yusufeli Dam also has the unique capability to regulate the flow regime of the Çoruh River to ensure the highest efficiency of downstream dams.

Additionally, it is expected to increase the production capacities of the Artvin, Deriner, Borçka and Muratlı dams located downstream.

The commissioning of the Yusufeli Dam and HPP will increase Türkiye's hydroelectric energy production capacity by 2%.

The energy generation capacity of Yusufeli Dam, which has a water storage capacity of 2.1 billion cubic meters (bcm), is at a level that alone can meet the energy needs of 2.5 million residences or 750,000 Togg cars – Türkiye’s first domestic and fully electric vehicle.

The dam, which is equivalent to a 100-story skyscraper, is currently in the process of controlled water retention.

As of Sept. 15, the water level in the dam has reached 699.12 meters, the water height is 195.62 meters, and the stored water volume is 1.697 bcm, according to Anadolu Agency (AA) reports.

For electricity generation, the dam has three units, with the first turbine rotation process successfully completed for Unit 3.

Tests for Unit 1 and Unit 2 will be conducted in the upcoming period.