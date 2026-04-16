Türkiye's natural gas imports declined by around 19.3% in February compared to the same month of 2025, according to a report on Thursday citing data shared by the country's energy watchdog.

Natural gas imports fell to around 5.26 billion cubic meters (bcm), down from approximately 6.52 bcm in February 2025, the Energy Market Regulatory Authority (EPDK) said in its monthly natural gas market report.

Russia was the largest pipeline gas supplier to Türkiye, providing 1.09 bcm, while Iran and Azerbaijan followed with 803 million cubic meters (mcm) and 428 mcm, respectively.

During the period, Türkiye also imported 1.43 bcm of LNG from the U.S., followed by 544 mcm from Nigeria, 385 mcm from Algeria, 309 mcm from Equatorial Guinea, 96 mcm from Angola, 91 mcm from Australia and 80 mcm from Oman.

Meanwhile, the country's total gas consumption decreased by 10.31% to approximately 6.79 bcm in February compared to the same month in 2025.

Industrial natural gas consumption stood at 1.13 bcm. Gas use at power plants reached 609 mcm.

Household consumption reached 4.04 bcm during the same period.

The natural gas storage volume in February increased to around 4.22 bcm, compared to 2.64 bcm in February 2025.