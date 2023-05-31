Türkiye's natural gas imports in March witnessed a significant decline of 26.6% compared to the same period last year, totaling approximately 4.557 billion cubic meters (bcm); meanwhile, the country’s oil purchases were up in the same period.

According to the latest "Natural Gas Market Sector Report" by the Energy Market Regulatory Authority (EPDK), imports were predominantly sourced via pipelines, amounting to roughly 3.70 bcm, while liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities contributed an additional 1.487 bcm.

Within this timeframe, pipeline imports experienced a decrease of 27.7%, whereas LNG imports saw a decline of 24.5%.

Among the countries supplying natural gas to Türkiye, Russia held the highest share with 1.428 bcm in March.

Following closely were Azerbaijan with 922 million cubic meters (mcm) and Iran with 916 mcm.

While natural gas imports from Russia decreased by 48.2%, imports from Azerbaijan increased by 21.2%, and imports from Iran increased by 25.8%.

Household gas consumption

The consumption of gas in residential areas experienced a notable decline of 14.7%. During the mentioned period, the overall natural gas consumption in the country decreased by 14.9%, reaching a total of 5.658 bcm.

Furthermore, the organized industrial zones witnessed a significant reduction in natural gas consumption, with a decline of 18.5%, recorded at 351.2 mcm.

However, the consumption of natural gas in power plants showed a slight increase of 2.84%, totaling 863.6 mcm.

Natural gas storage

In March, Türkiye experienced a surge in natural gas stocks, witnessing an increase of 352.8% compared to the same month of the previous year, amounting to approximately 4.2 bcm.

The majority of the natural gas stock, specifically 3.9 bcm (92.8%), was stored in underground storage facilities, while 304 mcm (7.2%) was held in LNG terminals.

During this period, the amount of stock in underground storage facilities saw a substantial growth of approximately 622.6%, highlighting the country's efforts to enhance its reserves. Conversely, the amount of stock in LNG terminals experienced a modest decrease of 21.7%.

Oil purchases

Meanwhile, the country witnessed an increase of 7.27% in its total imports of petroleum and petroleum products in March compared to the same month of the previous year, amounting to 4.1 million tons.

As per the "Petroleum Market Sector Report" released by the EPDK for March, imports of crude oil, which constitute the largest component of Türkiye's overall oil imports, experienced a decline of 5.22%, totaling 2.5 million tons.

However, there was a substantial increase in the import of diesel types, which surged by 48.3%, reaching 1.1 million tons. The remaining portion of imports consisted of fuel-oil types, aviation fuels and marine fuels.

Russia accounted for the largest import of crude oil and petroleum products, with 1.8 million tons, followed by Iraq with 843,763 tons, and Kazakhstan with 576,816 tons.

In contrast, sales of gasoline types experienced a significant growth of 45.25% in March compared to the same month of the previous year, reaching 305,011 tons. Sales of diesel types also saw a notable increase of 10.9%, totaling 2.9 million tons.

Petroleum products export

In March, Türkiye experienced a significant surge in aviation fuel exports, witnessing an increase of 96.4% compared to the same month of the previous year, reaching 500,550 tons.

However, during the same period, the export of marine fuels saw a decline of 29.9%, amounting to 151,849 tons.

Exports of gasoline varieties also decreased by 62.9%, totaling 44,925 tons, while exports of diesel varieties experienced a smaller decline of 2.7%, reaching 321,357 tons.

Taking other products in the oil market into account, total exports decreased by 3.51%, calculated at 1.1 billion tons.

As for production, diesel varieties witnessed a decrease of 19.9% compared to the same month of the previous year, amounting to 1.2 million tons.

Gasoline production also experienced a decline of 17.3%, reaching 342,019 tons.

Conversely, the production of aviation fuels witnessed an increase of 47.6%, reaching 454,504 tons.

Marine fuel production, however, witnessed a significant decline of 50%, totaling 95,864 tons.