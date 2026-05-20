Türkiye's natural gas and oil imports both slightly increased in March compared to the same month last year, according to the latest data sourced from the country's energy watchdog.

Natural gas imports surged 4.6% year-over-year in March to around 6.27 billion cubic meters (bcm), Energy Market Regulatory Authority (EPDK) said in its monthly natural gas market report.

Out of the total imports, 4.36 bcm was imported via pipelines, while 1.91 bcm was delivered through liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities.

Russia was the largest pipeline gas supplier to Türkiye, providing 2.55 bcm, while Azerbaijan and Iran followed with 983 million cubic meters (mcm) and 823 mcm, respectively.

During the period, Türkiye imported 976 mcm of LNG from the U.S., followed by 472 mcm from Algeria, 180 mcm from Mauritania, 95 mcm from Angola, and 94 mcm each from Trinidad and Tobago and Nigeria.

Meanwhile, the country's total gas consumption decreased by 12.6% to approximately 6.20 bcm in March compared to the same month of the previous year.

Industrial natural gas consumption stood at 1.19 bcm. Gas use at the transformation/conversion sector, which includes electricity generation, reached 529 mcm. Household consumption reached over 3.49 bcm during the same period.

The natural gas storage volume at the end of March was recorded at 4.17 bcm. Around 3.69 bcm of this stock was stored in underground storage facilities, while 479 mcm was held at LNG terminals.

Meanwhile, oil imports were up 7.8% to 4.12 million tons in March compared to the same month in 2025, according to watchdog data.

Total exports in the oil market increased by 0.92%, to 1.3 million tons, the report also revealed.

Meanwhile, crude oil imports, the category with the highest import volume, rose by 11.81% in March to 2.79 million tons.

Türkiye imported the majority of its crude oil and oil product needs from Russia, totaling 2.04 million tons. Iraq and Kazakhstan followed with 704,555 tons and 345,168 tons, respectively.

Additionally, total domestic oil product sales increased by 7.9% year-over-year to 2.87 million tons.