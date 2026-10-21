Türkiye targets attracting about $2 billion in investment from upcoming wind and solar project tenders, scheduled for next month, according to a report on Wednesday.

Wind and solar projects totaling 2,285 megawatts (MW) are set to be awarded under the national Renewable Energy Resource Zone (YEKA) tenders on Nov. 2-3, the report by Anadolu Agency (AA) suggested.

The tenders aim to reduce reliance on imported energy, increase the use of domestic resources and strengthen local manufacturing and supply chains for renewable energy equipment.

The wind tender on Nov. 2 will allocate 1,500 MW across seven sites in the provinces of Sivas, Balıkesir, Manisa and Kütahya, according to the Energy and Natural Resources Ministry.

The solar tender on Nov. 3 will allocate 785 MW across 11 sites in Denizli, Ankara, Konya, Kahramanmaraş, Malatya, Diyarbakir, Mardin, Batman and Elazığ.

The projects are also expected to create jobs, support local economies and strengthen energy security.

Hakan Erkan, secretary-general of the Solar Energy Industrialists and Industry Association (GENSED), said the solar projects could attract around $500 million in investment. Some facilities are expected to begin operations in 2028, with the remainder scheduled to come online by the end of 2029.

Ibrahim Erden, head of the Turkish Wind Energy Association (TÜREB), said the 1,500 MW of wind projects represented approximately $1.5 billion in investment and could become operational in about three years.

Wind power accounted for around 13% of Türkiye's electricity generation in August 2026, Erden said, adding that the domestic content rate in turbines used in YEKA projects had reached 65%.

The government aims to offer investors at least 2,500 MW of wind and solar capacity annually, he said.

Long-term targets and regular capacity allocations help strengthen investor confidence and support sustainable growth in the sector, Erden added.

Energy Ministry announced earlier this week the dates of the planned tenders.

Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar said on Tuesday that Ankara aims to meet approximately 70% of its energy needs from renewables by 2040.