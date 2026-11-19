Türkiye's seismic research vessel Oruç Reis embarked for its second overseas mission, arriving and docking at the port in Pakistan's Karachi, the Energy and Natural Resources Ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

"The Oruç Reis Seismic Research Vessel, developed using domestic and national resources, has begun the countdown for its new overseas mission following its first intercontinental assignment in Somalia. Having reached Pakistan for its second international operation, the ship has docked at the Port of Karachi," the ministry said in a written statement.

The statement also noted that a ceremony planned to be held on Friday would be attended by Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar.

The vessel would conduct operations at two different locations within Pakistani territorial waters, collecting 3D seismic data across an area of 670 square kilometers (258.7 square miles) and 2D seismic data across an area of 2,353 kilometers.

"As a country with the world’s 4th largest deep-sea drilling fleet, we aim to transform the deep-sea exploration expertise we have gained into new achievements by joining forces with our brotherly and friendly nation, Pakistan," Bayraktar said in the statement shared by the ministry.

"Through this operation, our ship, representing our nation's steadfast determination for energy independence, will once again showcase our country's strength and Turkish engineering to the entire world," he added.

Up to now, Oruç Reis has scanned an area of 23,000 square kilometers in the Blue Homeland and 4,464 square kilometers in Somalia, Bayraktar also said.

"We are now starting hydrocarbon exploration in Pakistan's waters. As part of this new mission, our vessel will conduct 2D and 3D seismic data collection across two designated areas," he added.