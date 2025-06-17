The Oruç Reis seismic exploration vessel is currently on its way back to Türkiye and is expected to arrive in early July after successfully completing its first intercontinental mission in Somali waters, the Energy and Natural Resources Ministry said on Monday.

The seismic vessel, developed with domestic resources, began its return journey, departing from the Port of Mogadishu, the ministry said in a statement.

The Oruç Reis, which was dispatched to Somalia by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan from Istanbul on Oct. 5, 2024, completed its 234-day mission on June 6 after collecting three-dimensional seismic data across 4,464 square kilometers in three offshore blocks, it added.

The Oruç Reis and its accompanying fleet are expected to reach Türkiye in early July following an 18 to 20-day journey through the Suez Canal.

The vessel will pass through the Bosporus and dock at Filyos Port in Türkiye's Black Sea province of Zonguldak, where it will undergo maintenance and repairs ahead of its next mission.

All data collected by the vessel will be analyzed in the Turkish capital, Ankara, and based on the results, drilling operations are expected to begin at designated locations in Somalia's offshore blocks.