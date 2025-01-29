Türkiye's rising prominence as a regional energy hub is garnering growing attention as Europe's energy crisis worsens due to the recent halt of Russian natural gas flows through Ukraine.

Russian energy giant Gazprom halted natural gas shipments to Europe via Ukraine, citing Ukraine's failure to extend the transit agreement and Moldova's unpaid debt. This leaves the TurkStream pipeline, a joint project between Türkiye and Russia, as the sole remaining route for Russian gas to reach Europe.

Hungarian ambassador to Türkiye, Viktor Matis, told Anadolu Agency (AA) that the interruption of natural gas transit through Ukraine "had been a risk for years that could be anticipated."

"The Hungarian answer to mitigate risks in the gas supply has been the strategic policy line of diversification of gas supply and routes we have been following for many years with facilitating the establishment of additional infrastructure that allows us to access as many sources as possible," Matis said.

Matis emphasized "the strategic importance" of TurkStream, noting that it has served as "a successful gas supply route diversification" since becoming the main delivery channel for Hungary’s gas imports on Oct. 1, 2021.

TurkStream, the pipeline commissioned in 2020 under a Türkiye-Russia deal, has transported 44.4 billion cubic meters (bcm) of gas to Türkiye and 59.8 bcm to Europe between 2020 and 2024, leveraging its two lines each with a 15.75 bcm annual capacity.

"As a result of our diversification efforts and primarily, getting secure supplies via TurkStream, Hungary’s gas supply was unaffected by the end of gas transit via Ukraine," the Hungarian envoy noted.

"This also underlined the crucial role of Türkiye in Hungary’s and Europe’s energy security, a fact that had been recognized and appreciated by Hungary for long," the ambassador said.

Hungarian-Turkish energy cooperation

Pointing to the energy cooperation between the two countries, Matis said: "The Hungarian-Turkish cooperation in the field of energy is an example of how the national interests of sovereign countries can be blended to form a mutually beneficial cooperation."

On Türkiye's energy security and regional energy hub goals, Matis said: "Türkiye had well recognized the importance of diversification of gas supply and routes, the boosting of domestic production, the expansion of storage capacities, and developing transit routes are tools that not only enhance Turkish energy security but also confirm Türkiye’s aspiration to become a regional energy hub."

"It is important to underline that this evolution is not limited to the field of natural gas," he said.

"The latest developments in oil production, the impressive nuclear energy projects, and the spectacular increase of renewable energy are all factors that diversify Türkiye’s energy supply mix and also contribute to Türkiye’s energy hub status."

"In the light of geopolitical turbulence and challenges, Türkiye’s stable and reliable role as a gas transit country - and recently even a supplier - for Europe is highlighted even for eyes that had not recognized this role so far," he added.

Moldova’s grid is now linked to EU

While Hungary focuses on its energy security through diversification and partnership with Türkiye, Moldova faces a more direct challenge in the ongoing energy crisis.

Constantin Borosan, the secretary of state at the Moldovan Energy Ministry, described the crisis as "a deliberate security and humanitarian crisis orchestrated by Russia."

"By weaponizing gas supplies to the Transnistrian region, Russia seeks to create instability, undermine Moldova’s pro-European government, and falsely blame Moldova and Ukraine for the disruption," Borosan told AA.

The Moldovan Energy Ministry official explained that over the past three years, the country has diversified its energy sources, cutting its reliance on Russian gas for the right bank of the Dniester River.

Noting that Moldova’s grid is now linked to the EU, enabling electricity imports from Romania, he said: "We have established emergency reserves, implemented energy-saving measures, and increased renewable energy use, which now accounts for 18% of consumption on certain days."

"The Transnistrian region, however, remains fully dependent on Russian gas, leaving it vulnerable," he said.

Türkiye connects Europe to Caspian Sea

On Türkiye's position, which reinforces its regional energy hub role, Borosan said: "Türkiye is well-placed to enhance its role as a regional energy hub."

"Its existing infrastructure, including pipelines and LNG terminals, connects Europe with gas supplies from the Caspian, Central Asia, and the Middle East," he said.

"Türkiye’s extensive experience in renewable energy and infrastructure projects strengthens its position as a regional energy hub,” he said.

"Moldova welcomes Türkiye’s potential investments in renewables, grid stabilization, and broader energy cooperation, all of which contribute to regional energy security and sustainability," Borosan added.