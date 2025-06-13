Türkiye's ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) on Friday submitted a new legislative proposal aimed at accelerating investment and streamlining permit processes in the renewable energy sector.

AK Party Group Chair Abdullah Güler told reporters that the 21-article draft law, titled "Law Proposal on Amendments to Certain Laws (Energy)," was officially presented to Parliament.

The proposal seeks to simplify and shorten the bureaucratic procedures for renewable energy projects to support the country's long-term clean energy goals.

Under the proposed changes, the current electricity generation share from renewables – around 45% – is targeted to increase to 65% by 2035, largely through investment to expand wind and solar capacity.

The bill aims to cut the permitting and approval processes for such investments from as long as 48 months to under 24 months.

The proposal also includes changes to the Mining Law, under which 70% of mining license fees will now be allocated to the central government’s general budget. For precious minerals such as gold, the royalty rate paid to the state will be increased.

A new rehabilitation model for mining sites is also introduced. Under the model, license fees are envisaged to be reduced by 30%, while rehabilitation fees will be increased to better support environmental recovery efforts.

In addition, a significant cost incentive is planned for domestic coal-based power plants.

Facilities that begin operations by the end of 2030 – along with their associated transmission infrastructure – will benefit from an 85% discount on related fees.