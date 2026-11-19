Türkiye's state-owned oil and natural gas company Turkish Petroleum Corporation (TPAO) is reportedly in talks with banks for a loan of up to $1 billion, according to a Bloomberg News report on Thursday citing people familiar with the matter.

The company is said to have met potential investors in Dubai and Istanbul in recent weeks and discussed structures including a multi-tranche loan with both Islamic and conventional facilities, the people said, requesting anonymity as the talks are private.

The tenor is yet to be decided, they said.

The funding would support TPAO’s growing portfolio of domestic and international upstream projects, in line with the company’s objectives to reduce the energy import bill and increase oil and natural gas production.

This credit agreement would mark the company’s second international borrowing transaction, following its inaugural $1 billion sukuk issuance in February.

TPAO, which has focused on bolstering exploration efforts abroad, has earlier signed a series of partnership agreements with international oil companies, including Shell and TotalEnergies.