The Kremlin has said that the TurkStream gas pipeline is one of the world's biggest gas transport systems and has serious potential for expansion.

“Türkiye is currently one of the largest recipients of Russian gas, and we are now connected with Türkiye by one of the largest gas pipeline systems, TurkStream, which has serious potential for expansion if necessary,” spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters in Moscow.

Peskov’s remarks come after Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier this month floated the idea of exporting more gas via the TurkStream running beneath the Black Sea to Türkiye, touting the country as the best route for redirecting gas supplies to the European Union after the Nord Stream pipeline leaks.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said both countries would immediately start work on Putin’s proposal to turn Türkiye into a new supply “hub” and that there would be “no waiting.”

The Turkish president said the Thrace region, bordering Greece and Bulgaria, appeared to be the best spot.

Carrying natural gas from Russia to Türkiye and further into Europe, the TurkStream was formally launched in January 2020. The pipeline, which allows Moscow to bypass Ukraine as a transit route to Europe, carries Russian gas to Southern Europe through the Black Sea and Türkiye.

It has an annual capacity of 31.5 billion cubic meters (bcm) and consists of two 930-kilometer offshore lines and two separate onshore lines that are 142 kilometers (88.2 miles) and 70 kilometers long.

The first line with a capacity of 15.75 bcm is designated for supplies to Türkiye’s domestic customers. The downlink to Türkiye carries gas to several European countries, including Serbia and Hungary.

Peskov said matters of energy cooperation were controlled at the highest level between the two countries and that there were also constant contacts at the working level.

Noting that Putin and Erdoğan have both expressed interest in building a gas hub in Türkiye, Peskov said the details of the project were being worked out.

An important part of the issue is related to the sale of gas, with the future of the project to become clear once it is settled, he said.

A day earlier, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Fatih Dönmez said Türkiye would finalize its road map by the end of the year in a bid to realize its long-standing aim to operate as a gas hub.

Speaking to reporters after the Cabinet meeting on Monday, Dönmez said the country already has the infrastructure to contribute to this goal, including seven natural gas pipelines, five LNG facilities, three of which are floating storage and gasification units (FSRU), and two underground gas storage facilities.

Given what he said was Türkiye’s unique location straddling Europe and Asia, the minister said he believes the country is well positioned to bridge the gap between supplier and customer, providing much to both.

Peskov noted that European countries may hold different positions on the possibility of purchasing Russian gas through a hub in Türkiye.

Türkiye’s independent stance

On Russia-Türkiye relations, Peskov said Ankara had its own, independent position on world affairs, different from that of the West, and remains open to mediating between Moscow and Kyiv as it follows its national interests in trade and economic relations with Russia.

“Türkiye has not joined the sanctions of the collective West, and in this regard (Ankara’s position) compares favorably both for the Turkish people themselves and from the point of view of our bilateral relations,” he said.

NATO member Türkiye has close ties with both Russia and Ukraine and has sought to balance relations through the war. It has criticized Moscow's invasion and provided Ukraine with arms, including drones, which significantly deterred a Russian advance early in the conflict.

Ankara refuses to join the West in imposing sanctions on Russia and has also cited its reliance on Russian energy supplies.

Western governments have raised concerns over Türkiye’s decision not to participate in sanctions on Russia – a stance Ankara says has helped its mediation efforts reap some results.

Treasury and Finance Minister Nureddin Nebati defended Türkiye’s economic relations with Russia and dismissed Western concerns that Türkiye was helping Moscow circumvent sanctions.

Nebati insisted the economic ties between the two countries were “legal” and described them as “good neighborly relations.”