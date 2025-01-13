The Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday that its forces had downed nine Ukrainian drones that it said had attempted to attack part of the infrastructure of the TurkStream gas pipeline, through which Russian gas flows to Türkiye and Europe.

The ministry said the attack was aimed against a compressor station in the Krasnodar region in southern Russia, but the facility was working normally and there were no casualties.

"On January 11, 2025, the Kyiv regime used nine unmanned aerial vehicles in an attempt to attack infrastructure facilities at the Russkaya compressor station in the Gai-Kodzor settlement in the Krasnodar Region, which provides gas supplies via the TurkStream pipeline. The goal was to halt gas supplies to European countries. Air defenses shot down all drones involved in the attack," the statement read as per the Russian Tass news agency.

TurkStream pipeline starts on the Russian coast, runs over 930 kilometers (578 miles) through the Black Sea and comes ashore in the Thrace region of Türkiye.

The TurkStream natural gas pipeline was launched in a ceremony in Istanbul in January 2020, attended by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Russia's President Vladimir Putin along with high-ranking energy ministers from both countries.