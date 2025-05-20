U.S. battery startup Our Next Energy Inc. (ONE) will outsource some production of its battery cells to Türkiye's Pomega Enerji Depolama Teknolojileri A.Ş., Bloomberg reported Monday, citing the company.

Pomega, a unit of Turkish technology firm Kontrolmatik Enerji Ve Muhendislik A.Ş, will produce an initial two gigawatt-hour (GWh) of Our Next Energy’s 314 Ah lithium-iron phosphate cells at its plant near the capital Ankara in 2026, and 5 GWh per year in 2027, the company said in a statement.

The move will complement production at ONE’s $1.6 billion factory in Michigan, which is set to start in 2027, as part of a “dual-source” strategy, the Novi, Michigan-based battery maker said in a statement. The two companies are also said to be discussing a more comprehensive joint venture structure for engineering, procurement and construction services at the Michigan site.

Our Next Energy Inc. is the largest independent American battery manufacturer, according to the company. It was touted as a poster child for former President Joe Biden’s push to develop a homegrown battery industry to challenge China’s dominance over the technology.

Buying cells from Kontrolmatik will allow ONE to bring its battery modules to market a year earlier than if it were solely relying on the Michigan plant, a spokesperson told Bloomberg. The 5-year-old startup based in the suburbs of Detroit aims to capitalize on growing energy-storage demand from data centers.

“Since our founding, ONE has worked to create battery supply chains that are resilient, flexible and domestically anchored,” said Mujeeb Ijaz, the founder and CEO of ONE.

“By partnering with Pomega, Europe’s largest independent battery manufacturer, to establish a near-term manufacturing base in Türkiye, we are helping customers navigate tariff volatility while staying on track to deliver fully domestic supply at scale by 2027.”

Pomega, as part of Kontrolmatik, brings extensive capabilities in cell manufacturing and large-scale energy infrastructure development. Its Ankara factory, the first and only private-sector LFP cell facility in Türkiye, was commissioned in 2023 and is designed for global qualification. Kontrolmatik has successfully executed more than 400 turnkey EPC projects across energy, process industries, transportation and mining in over 40 countries and plays a key role in scaling clean energy infrastructure globally.

“Our Ankara production line leverages advanced automation, rigorous quality controls, and scalable throughput to meet international standards,” said Sami Aslanhan, chairperson of Kontrolmatik. “We’re excited to support ONE’s mission and U.S. customer base with proven manufacturing capabilities and a long-term industrial partnership that extends beyond cell supply into EPC and project development.”

Kontrolmatik Technologies is a global high-tech company with a strong emphasis on the energy sector, ranked as the 22nd largest system integrator worldwide. With a team of over 1,700 professionals, the company operates five manufacturing facilities and two R&D centers, solidifying its role as a key driver of technology-powered industrial transformation.