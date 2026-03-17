Oil tankers are passing through the Strait of Hormuz and actions by Iran to choke traffic in the vital shipping lane have not hurt the U.S. economy, White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett said on Tuesday.

Hassett also reiterated the Trump administration's position that the war ​should be over in weeks, ​not months.

"Already ⁠you're seeing tankers are starting to dribble through the straits, and I think it's a sign of how little Iran has left," he told CNBC.

"We're very optimistic that this is going to be over in the short run, and then there will be price repercussions when it is over for a few weeks, as the ships make ⁠it ⁠to the refineries."

Hassett said there is concern that Asia may not be exporting as much refined oil to the U.S. to handle a decrease in supply from the Middle East.

"We're seeing some signs that they might be pulling that back to make sure that they have enough ⁠energy for themselves. And we've got a plan for that," he said.

Trump on Monday postponed his meeting with Chinese President ​Xi Jinping to focus on the war in Iran.

Hassett ​said the U.S. action in Iran is in China's interest.

"This is one case where ⁠the ‌objectives ‌of both countries are aligned, that we ⁠want, you know, a stable ‌world oil market," he said.

"When this war is over, which ​will be sometime ⁠soon, I'm sure they'll get together and ⁠have a lot to talk about, and hopefully ⁠when the Chinese ​will express some gratitude."