The long-stalled Qatar-Türkiye Natural Gas Pipeline holds potential not only as a solution to energy challenges but also as a means to foster regional cooperation, a global energy expert, Imraan Minty said on Monday.

While the proposed Qatar-Türkiye natural gas pipeline could theoretically align with Europe's energy diversification goals, Minty said it is crucial to avoid making the project overly reliant on European demand.

He said that Europe has already made significant strides in diversifying its natural gas supply through liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports and alternative pipelines. Instead, the focus should be on the growing regional demand in the Middle East, where countries such as Saudi Arabia, Iran, Iraq, Syria and Egypt face increasing energy needs due to industrial growth and population expansion.

The Qatar-Türkiye Natural Gas Pipeline could help solve energy problems and promote regional cooperation, Minty told Anadolu Agency (AA). "By structuring the pipeline to deliver shared economic benefits to all stakeholders, it could act as a catalyst for reducing geopolitical tensions," he added.

Key transit countries, such as Syria and Iraq, could benefit from transit fees, employment opportunities and increased energy access, thereby aligning their interests with those of Qatar and Türkiye, he said.

Minty noted that several challenges, such as geopolitical obstacles, would need to be addressed to make the project feasible.

"Building consensus among stakeholders with a history of strained relations would require robust diplomatic efforts and mutually beneficial agreements," he said.

The global surplus of LNG has reduced gas prices, making LNG a more competitive option compared to pipeline projects.

"For the pipeline to be viable, regional demand and pricing structures must justify the investment," he said.

Minty underlined that the pipeline's route "would traverse politically unstable regions, necessitating substantial investments in security and infrastructure to protect the project from sabotage or conflict-related disruptions."

Although this pipeline would face major challenges, Minty argued it could eventually become more than just an energy route.

"By addressing the regional energy demands of key Middle Eastern countries, the project could strengthen economic interdependence and foster stability. This regional focus is essential, as it ensures that the benefits of the pipeline are widely shared, creating incentives for collaboration and long-term success," he noted.

History of Qatar-Türkiye Natural Gas Pipeline

The idea of constructing a natural gas pipeline between Qatar and Türkiye first emerged in 2009 but was shelved due to various technical, economic and geopolitical challenges.

At the time, the project aimed to transport Qatar's vast natural gas reserves to European markets via Türkiye. However, the planned route through Syria was not realized due to political instability in the region and the Syrian regime's opposition to the project.

With shifts in global energy dynamics and the fall of the Baath regime in Syria, the possibility of reviving the project has once again come into focus.

While Qatar aims to diversify its LNG export routes and strengthen its influence in the energy market, Türkiye places significant importance on pipeline projects as part of its strategy to become a regional energy hub.

Amid Europe's efforts to diversify its energy supply sources and growing competition over energy resources in the Eastern Mediterranean, the Qatar-Türkiye pipeline project is seen as a strategic step with both regional and global implications for energy balances.