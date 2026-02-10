Installed wind power capacity in Türkiye approached 16,000 megawatts (MW) as of January this year, a report indicated on Tuesday, also referring to record gains in the sector seen last year.

The wind capacity in the country reached 15,934 MW as of last month, following a record 2,141 MW increase last year, Anadolu Agency (AA) reported, citing data released by the Turkish Wind Energy Association (TÜREB) on Monday.

The association's latest Wind Energy Statistics Report shows steady growth throughout the year as new projects came online nationwide.

The Marmara region leads wind installations with 6,968 MW, followed by the Aegean region at 4,495 MW and Central Anatolia with 1,733 MW.

Izmir ranks first among provinces with 2,307 MW of installed wind capacity, followed by Çanakkale at 1,556 MW, Balıkesir at 1,552 MW, Istanbul at 954 MW and Manisa at 780 MW.

TÜREB President Ibrahim Erden said 2025 was a pivotal year for the sector, not only in terms of capacity growth but also regulatory improvements aimed at accelerating investments. He highlighted the so-called "super permit" regulation as a critical step toward simplifying lengthy permitting processes and improving the investment climate.

Erden said the YEKA RES-2025 tenders show that capacity planning is becoming more predictable and long-term, referring to wind power tenders, which, alongside solar, the government focused on throughout last year.

Under the government's strategy, Türkiye plans to add between 2,000 MW and 2,500 MW of new wind capacity each year through 2035, aiming for steady and consistent growth instead of irregular expansion.

He added that this scale of development will require deeper engagement from the financial sector with more innovative and long-term financing approaches.

Türkiye's combined wind and solar capacity has now surpassed 40,000 MW, Erden said, with a national target to reach 120,000 MW by 2035, a goal he described as the clearest benchmark for the country's future renewable energy investment pace.