The share of wind and solar energy in Türkiye's total installed electricity capacity has reached 33% as of the end of March, according to a report on Thursday.

The country's total installed electricity capacity was recorded at 124,891 megawatts (MW) at the end of March, according to information compiled by Anadolu Agency (AA) from Turkish Electricity Transmission Corporation (TEIAŞ).

Meanwhile, in line with the goals of reducing the current account gap caused by a growing population, rising energy demand and fossil fuel imports, investments have especially accelerated in wind and solar energy.

Consequently, Türkiye's installed solar power capacity, which was at 22,462 megawatts at the end of March last year, rose to 26,339 megawatts this year in the same period, marking a 17.3% increase.

The installed wind energy capacity, which stood at 13,214 megawatts at the end of March last year, reached 15,066 megawatts this year in the same period, marking a 14% increase.

With this development, the share of wind and solar energy in total installed capacity surged from 30% at the end of March last year to 33% this year.

Renewable capacity surpasses 77,000 MW

Moreover, the capacity of renewable energy in the country's total installed electricity capacity rose to 77,601 megawatts by the end of March.

During this period, the installed capacity of hydroelectric power plants was recorded at 32,304 megawatts, geothermal energy at 1,772 megawatts, and bioenergy at 2,120 megawatts.

Like this, apart from solar and wind, the total share of renewable energy sources – including hydroelectric, geothermal and bioenergy – in total installed power increased from 60% at the end of March last year to 62.1% this year, respectively.

In terms of the number of power plants, solar energy ranked first with 39,760 facilities, followed by 775 hydroelectric, 407 wind, 367 bioenergy and 68 geothermal power plants.

It is expected that with the surge in renewable energy investments in Türkiye, the share of these sources in power generation will rise further.