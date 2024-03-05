Mustafa Yılmaz was once again appointed as head of the Turkish energy watchdog, according to the decision published in the country's Official Gazette on Tuesday.

Yılmaz, who was first appointed president of the Energy Market Regulatory Authority (EMRA) in February 2014, was reappointed to the post with a decision dated March 1, 2016, and was selected once again for the post with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's decision on March 3, 2020.

Consequently, with the latest decision, he was appointed as the head of the EMRA for the fourth time.

"I would like to express my gratitude to our esteemed president for deeming me worthy of this honorable position once again. I would also like to thank all our ministers, especially our Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, Mr. Alparslan Bayraktar, for their support," Yılmaz said following his reappointment.

"The EMRA will continue to serve our country, nation and sector in a manner befitting the 'Century of Türkiye.' As a result of the steps we have taken together with our sector so far, we have reached a very important point in the field of energy," he told the Anadolu Agency (AA).

"But we still have a lot of work to do. We will move forward with determination on the path to our country's goal of becoming the energy trade center, and we will continue to fulfill our responsibility to benefit from our domestic and renewable resources to the maximum extent," he added.

Turkish energy watchdog EMRA was established in 2001 to supervise and regulate the energy market to ensure the development of a financially sound and transparent competitive environment.