The second Istanbul Human Resources Forum organized by the Presidency's Human Resources Office will take place on Dec. 15 at the Istanbul Congress Center with the theme "Society 5.0."

Last year, the forum attracted over 3,000 participants from 26 different countries, members of public institutions, private sector organizations, academicians and human resources professionals from different sectors.

This year's edition of the forum, sponsored by Turkuvaz Media Group, the parent company of Daily Sabah, is set to bring together professionals from various sectors, allowing all relevant parties to share knowledge and experience.

At the forum, Türkiye's targeted transformation in the field of human resources will be discussed from the perspective of "Society 5.0," defined as the "Human-Centered Society of the Future," where technological developments are adopted as an opportunity to increase the peace and welfare of the society.

The Istanbul Human Resources Forum will also host senior human resources managers of defense industry companies that will discuss talent management models and provide results of the "Global Turks par Excellence" research on the competencies of successful Turks in the global business world.

Moreover, the effects of early career awareness among young people on employability will be evaluated, and the effects of human-oriented technologies and artificial intelligence will be brought to the agenda.

The forum aims to shape the innovative human resources practices needed to make Türkiye the talent base of the new century and to receive feedback by sharing the projects, methods and tools developed by the office.

Apart from the expected participation of international senior executives and academics, the forum features the participation of the members and observer countries of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), the same as last year's edition.