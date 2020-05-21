Turkey's milk and dairy products exports to China will resume, Trade Minister Ruhsar Pekcan said Thursday, adding that 54 Turkish companies will be able to export to China.

In a statement on Twitter she announced that the obstacles to export milk and dairy products have been lifted as the result of “intensive” initiatives taken by the Agriculture and Trade ministries.

She said it is a satisfactory development that the $6 billion-market is open for Turkish exporters, adding that China is one of the most important dairy product importers in the world.

In February, Turkey temporarily halted livestock and animal fat imports from China over the coronavirus outbreak.

In the tweet, Pekcan said she welcomed the opening of the Chinese dairy market to Turkish exporters after Chinese authorities deemed Turkey a reliable supplier.