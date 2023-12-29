The Türkiye Cooperatives Fair and the Family School Program is taking place with the participation of first lady Emine Erdoğan in southeastern Gaziantep province.

The fair is being held at the Ortadoğu Exhibition Center in Gaziantep’s Şehitkamil district and will end on Jan. 29.

Organized on the centenary of the Republic of Türkiye, the cooperatives fair brings together entrepreneurs, cooperatives and related public institutions, as well as representatives from the private sector and non-governmental organizations.

Representatives from the e-commerce and grocery sectors will also get a chance to meet and enhance opportunities to create a new vision and increase production capacity.