Daily Sabah logo

عربي
photogallery

South Africa gripped by worst violence in years after Zuma court hearing

by agencies Jul 14, 2021 9:47 am +03 +03:00

Police officers detain a person during a protest, as violence following the jailing of former South African President Jacob Zuma spread to the country's main economic hub in Johannesburg, July 11, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Stores and warehouses were hit by looters Tuesday for a fifth day running despite troops that President Cyril Ramaphosa had deployed to try to quell unrest that has claimed 72 lives.

Looters run as police officers give chase at a shopping center in Soweto, Johannesburg, July 13, 2021.

(AP Photo)

A road is barricaded in Soweto near Johannesburg, as ongoing looting and violence continues, July 13, 2021.

(AP Photo)

Children are evacuated from a burning building in downtown Durban, July 13, 2021.

(AP Photo)

People in Durban make their way from a shopping mall carrying goods as ongoing looting and violence continue, July 13, 2021.

(AP Photo)

Metro police take aim at people who took part in a protest, at a shopping center in Soweto, near Johannesburg, July 13, 2021.

(AP Photo)

A policeman guards a group of suspected looters who were apprehended at a shopping center in Vosloorus, Johannesburg, July 13, 2021.

(Getty Images)

Members of the South African Police Services (SAPS) arrest suspected looters following sporadic looting and vandalism outside the Lotsoho Mall in Katlehong township, east of Johannesburg, on July 12, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

South African police force suspected looters to lie down and roll in muddy water after apprehending them in Soweto, Johannesburg, July 13, 2021.

(Getty Images)

Looters make off with goods from a store in Durban, July 12, 2021.

(AP Photo)

A soldier patrols inside a trashed shopping mall in Soweto, near Johannesburg, July 13, 2021.

(AP Photo)

Cash machines were destroyed at a shopping center in Soweto, Johannesburg, July 13, 2021.

(Getty Images)

A man carries a fridge on his head that was looted from the Lotsoho Mall in Katlehong township, east of Johannesburg, on July 12, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

Smoke rises from a Makro building set on fire overnight in Umhlanga, north of Durban, as several shops, businesses and infrastructure are damaged in the city, July 13, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

Supporters of former South African President Jacob Zuma block the freeway with burning tires during a protest in Peacevale, July 9, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

A demonstrator is detained as protests continue in support of former President Zuma, in Katlehong, July 12, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

A member of the military walks as he inspects the damage at the looted Jabulani mall as the country deploys the army to quell unrest, in Soweto, July 13, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

A fire engulfs Campsdrift Park, which houses Makro and China Mall, following protests that have widened into looting in Pietermaritzburg, July 13, 2021.

(Courtesy Sibonelo Zungu/via Reuters)

A woman carrying groceries on her head, walks past a damaged KFC fast food restaurant at Naledi shopping complex in Vosloorus, east of Johannesburg, July 12, 2021.

(AP Photo)

Looters outside a shopping center alongside a burning barricade in Durban, July 12, 2021.

(AP Photo)

RECOMMENDED

This website uses cookies

OK

Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.

6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.