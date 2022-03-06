United States-based credit cards giant American Express announced Sunday it is suspending all operations in Russia and Belarus over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

Globally issued American Express cards will no longer work at merchants or ATMs in Russia, the company said in a statement. AmEx cards issued locally in Russia by the country's banks will also no longer work outside of Russia.

"In light of Russia's ongoing, unjustified attack on the people of Ukraine, American Express is suspending all operations in Russia," the company said in a statement, noting that American Express cards will no longer work at merchants or ATM money machines in Russia.

"We are also terminating all business operations in Belarus," it added.

The company previously halted its relationships with banks in Russia impacted by the U.S. and international government sanctions, the company said.

Visa and Mastercard have also halted their operations in Russia following a private video call earlier in the day between President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine and U.S. lawmakers. During that conversation, Zelenskyy “asked us to turn off MasterCard and Visa for Russia,” Rep. Brad Sherman, a Democrat from California, tweeted. “I agree,” he added, before Mastercard and Visa made their announcements.