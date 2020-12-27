Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency, is on a record-breaking spree. It smashed through $27,000 for the first time on Sunday, its highest valuation ever.
On Binance, the largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, Bitcoin was selling at $27,248 at around 6 a.m. GMT. It also posted a 24-hour high of $27,555.
From $26,000 on Saturday, Bitcoin has gained nearly 11% in value.
The total market volume exceeded half a trillion, reaching $507.1 billion. Its market volume has jumped by $46 billion in the last 24 hours.
Binance, sharing a statement on its Twitter account, said Bitcoin hit $24,000 on Dec. 24th, $25,000 on the 25th, $26,000 on the 26th and $27,000 on the 27th and that the cryptocurrency will "continue (the trend)."
Bitcoin smashed through $20,000 for the first time on Dec. 16, it's then-highest ever.
It has gained more than 170% this year, buoyed by demand from larger investors attracted to its potential for quick gains, purported resistance to inflation and expectations it will become a mainstream payment method.
Bitcoin's blistering rally has seen a massive flow of coin to North America from East Asia, fueled by a hunger for bitcoin among bigger and compliance-wary U.S. investors.
The rally in bitcoin, which some investors have seen as a potential safe haven, has coincided with spot gold's drop in recent months.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.