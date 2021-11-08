Turkey's benchmark stock index opened the week at 1,589.43 points, up 0.37% or 5.84 points from the previous close.
Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index was up 0.5% to a new all-time high of 1,583.59 points at last week's close, with a daily trading volume of more than TL 23.7 billion ($2.4 billion).
The banking index increased by 0.34% and the holding index increased by 0.47%. Among the sector indices, securities investment partnership with 0.90% gained the most, and communication with 0.16% lost the most.
The index, which broke the closing record on a weekly basis, has gained more than 4% since last week’s record high closing.
From 9.71 at Friday's close, the U.S. dollar-Turkish lira exchange rate fell to 9.68 as of 9:30 a.m. local time (6:30 a.m. GMT).
One euro traded for TL 11.193 versus 11.194 at Friday's close, while the British pound/Turkish lira exchange rate was at 13.09, down from 13.12.
One barrel of Brent crude oil was sold for around $83.70 as of 10 a.m. local time (7 a.m. GMT).
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.