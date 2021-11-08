Turkey's benchmark stock index opened the week at 1,589.43 points, up 0.37% or 5.84 points from the previous close.

Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index was up 0.5% to a new all-time high of 1,583.59 points at last week's close, with a daily trading volume of more than TL 23.7 billion ($2.4 billion).

The banking index increased by 0.34% and the holding index increased by 0.47%. Among the sector indices, securities investment partnership with 0.90% gained the most, and communication with 0.16% lost the most.

The index, which broke the closing record on a weekly basis, has gained more than 4% since last week’s record high closing.

From 9.71 at Friday's close, the U.S. dollar-Turkish lira exchange rate fell to 9.68 as of 9:30 a.m. local time (6:30 a.m. GMT).

One euro traded for TL 11.193 versus 11.194 at Friday's close, while the British pound/Turkish lira exchange rate was at 13.09, down from 13.12.

One barrel of Brent crude oil was sold for around $83.70 as of 10 a.m. local time (7 a.m. GMT).