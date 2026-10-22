British banking giant Barclays said on Thursday it plans to cut around 5,000 jobs, or roughly 5% of its global workforce, by the end of the year in an AI efficiency drive.

The announcement came alongside an earnings update that showed Barclays' net profit grew 13% in the third quarter, fuelled by surging income across its equities division.

Barclays said in an earnings presentation that it was implementing "organizational simplification and technology change efficiency driven by AI."

"About 60% of the job losses relate to support functions, including fewer developers as AI makes our people more productive," it added.

The bank's profit after tax grew to 1.65 billion pounds ($2.2 billion) in the third quarter from 1.46 billion pounds in the July-September period a year earlier.

Barclays chief executive C. S. Venkatakrishnan noted "ongoing momentum of... operational and financial performance" and said the investment bank division "delivered strong equities performance."

Revenue from equities jumped 47% year-over-year, while total group income for the quarter climbed three percent to 7.37 billion pounds.

Barclays' share price was up slightly following the news updates.

The AI "announcement comes as the company failed to match expectations with its third-quarter performance – with the unveiling of a healthy share buyback failing to entirely ease investors' disappointment," noted AJ Bell investment director Russ Mould.

"Across the wider group, costs went up and Barclays shareholders are also having to contend with two major clouds over the business.

"The first being a widely expected increase in tax on the sector in next week's (U.K.) budget and the other being a reported probe into possible misrepresentation of risks in its private credit portfolio."