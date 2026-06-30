The Turkish central bank announced Tuesday that it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Hong Kong's monetary authority on cooperation in financial technologies.

"A Memorandum of Understanding has been signed between the Central Bank of the Republic of Türkiye (CBRT) and the Hong Kong Monetary Authority to establish a framework for cooperation regarding the innovation capacities of both institutions," the bank said in a statement on its website.

The agreement is expected to provide a basis for facilitating information sharing in the field of financial innovation and for enhancing cooperation in innovative projects, it added.

The MoU was signed by CBRT Governor Fatih Karahan and chief executive of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority, Eddie Yue, the statement said.