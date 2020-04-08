The CEO of News Corp-owned Dow Jones, Will Lewis, is stepping down, a Financial Times report said Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.
News Corp did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
“I’m really very sad to leave,” Lewis was quoted as saying by the Wall Street Journal, citing an interview on Wednesday.
“It’s been the best six years of my life, but I am proud to say that the company is in very solid shape as I go.”
