The Turkish private sector's outstanding loans from abroad fell further in April compared to the end of last year, the Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey (CBRT) announced Wednesday.
Long-term debt hit $173.6 billion as of April, falling $7.4 billion from end-2019, with 41.9% held by financial institutions.
Some 62% of Turkish private sector long-term debt was in U.S. dollars, 33.5% in euros, 2.8% in Turkish liras and 1.7% in other currencies.
The private sector's short-term loans – debt that must be paid in the next 12 months – also fell $895 million to $8.1 billion in the same period.
Financial institutions held 76% of the short-term loans, while 24% consisted of liabilities of non-financial institutions.
"Regarding the currency composition of the total short-term loans, 38.8% consists of U.S. dollars, 34.3% consists of euros, 25.6% consists of Turkish liras, and 1.3% consists of other currencies," the CBRT said.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.