Turkey’s net international investment position (NIIP) came in at minus $224 billion at the end of February, data by the central bank showed Monday.
Defined as the difference between external assets and liabilities, the gap was minus $229.7 billion at the end of 2021.
Turkey’s external assets were worth $288.1 billion in February, down 1.6% from the end of 2021, according to data released by the Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey (CBRT).
Liabilities against nonresidents fell 2% to $512.1 billion during the same period, the data showed.
Showing a snapshot in time, the NIIP – which can be either positive or negative – is the value of overseas assets owned by a nation, minus the value of domestic assets owned by foreigners, including overseas assets and liabilities held by a nation’s government, the private sector and citizens.
As for sub-items under assets, reserve assets slipped 0.6% to $110.5 billion, while other investments stood at $118.2 billion, falling 2.3% from the end of 2021.
“Currency and deposits of banks, one of the sub-items of other investment, recorded $52.4 billion indicating an increase of 1.7% compared to the end of 2021,” the bank said.
On the liabilities side, direct investments – equity capital plus other capital – at the end of February amounted to $105.5 billion.
The figure was 13.4% lower than the end of last year, with “changes in the market value and foreign exchange rates” being contributing factors, the bank said.
The U.S. dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate was 12.24 at the end of 2021 and had risen to around 14.06 by the end of February.
Nonresidents’ foreign exchange deposits were up 0.7% to $35.1 billion, while Turkish lira deposits increased by 26% to $12.2 billion.
“Other investments indicated an increase of 2.8% to $313.1 billion compared to the end of 2021,” the bank said.
The total external loan stock of banks was at $65.8 billion, down 1.2% from the end of 2021, while the total external loan stock of other sectors dropped 0.3% to $96.4 billion.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.