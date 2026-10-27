Major Gulf stock indices climbed early Tuesday, a day after senior ​officials from Saudi Arabia, Türkiye and ‌Pakistan met top Iranian officials in Tehran seeking to ease military escalation in the region.

The talks were the first high-level ​contact between Iran and the three nations – ​which signed a mutual defense pact in August – ⁠since a war that began with U.S. and ​Israeli strikes on Iran also spread to Saudi ​Arabia and Yemen.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index gained 0.5%, with Al Rajhi Bank up 0.6%.

Dubai's main index rose 0.6%, ​led by blue-chip developer Emaar Properties, which ​advanced 1.8%.

Also in Dubai, DIP Holding, owner of the ‌Dubai ⁠Investments Park real estate business, is seeking to raise up to $543 million in an initial public offering (IPO). It would be the UAE's first potential ​listing this ​year.

In Abu ⁠Dhabi, the index added 0.3%.

The Qatari index gained 1%, with the ​Gulf's biggest lender, Qatar National Bank, rising ​0.7%.

Regional ⁠tensions remained high. The Saudi-led coalition in Yemen said on Tuesday it had intercepted and destroyed ⁠ballistic ​missiles and drones launched by ​the Iran-aligned Houthis at two regions of Saudi Arabia.