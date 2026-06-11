Türkiye's state lender Halkbank said on Thursday that the criminal case filed against the bank in the U.S. and ongoing for nine years will be fully concluded once the court approves the dismissal of the case following a joint petition.

Its shares rose nearly 4% early on Thursday as the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) formally asked a federal judge to dismiss the case against the lender.

Halkbank was charged by the U.S. government to end the prosecution, conditional on the bank complying with its terms over a 90-day period, which has now expired.

In a statement to the Public Disclosure Platform (KAP), Halkbank said it submitted a jointly signed letter for dismissal of the criminal case with the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York on Wednesday, as required in a settlement agreement.

In the statement, Halkbank provided information on the case and the process related to the U.S. Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC).

"As required in the settlement agreement, following the submission of the Compliance Report, Halkbank and the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York submitted the jointly signed letter for the dismissal of the criminal case to the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York on June 10, 2026," it said.

"Following the District Court's granting the dismissal of the criminal case in a short time upon considering the joint letter, Halkbank's criminal case, ongoing for 9 years, will have been fully concluded," it added.

Halkbank, which was accused of having allegedly helped Tehran evade U.S. economic sanctions, signed an agreement ​in March forbidding ​it from ⁠entering into transactions that benefit Iran.

It said it would not admit to any ​criminal wrongdoing and would not pay any ​judicial ⁠or administrative fines.

That agreement promised ​to relieve the intermittent tensions in relations between NATO allies Türkiye and the U.S.

After the deal was announced, Manhattan-based U.S. District Judge Richard Berman paused the case for 90 days to allow Halkbank to demonstrate compliance with its terms. Halkbank hired Ernst & Young to review its compliance policies.

In a court filing on Wednesday after the end of those 90 days, prosecutors with ⁠the Manhattan U.S. Attorney's Office said the review did not identify any areas of noncompliance by Halkbank, and they asked Berman to sign off on their motion to dismiss the case.

The case has taken ​a circuitous path through the U.S. courts. The U.S. Supreme Court in October let stand a ​lower court's decision that allowed the prosecution to proceed.

Halkbank had argued that as a Turkish state-owned entity, it should be immune from legal actions in ⁠foreign courts. The ‌settlement was ‌announced after the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran began in February.

Halkbank shares have risen about 27.57% so far this year, while Türkiye's main banking index has fallen around 2.19%.

With the conclusion of this case, a significant burden will be lifted from Halkbank, which will be able to more easily borrow abroad, brokerage Ata Yatırım said.