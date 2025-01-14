The Istanbul Financial Center (IFC) and Hong Kong Financial Services Development Council (FSDC) signed a cooperation deal to share expertise between the two financial hubs, aiming to develop joint projects and create new opportunities, according to a statement by IFC on Monday.

The IFC seeks to strengthen Türkiye’s position in global financial markets with modern infrastructure.

The partnership combines Hong Kong’s deep-rooted financial experience and presents significant potential for innovative solutions and sustainable growth for both Istanbul and Hong Kong.

The agreement includes setting up training programs, delegation visits, expert exchanges, organizing joint promotional events and cooperation in technology.

Ahmet Ihsan Erdem, the CEO of Istanbul Financial Center said the deal marks a crucial milestone for Türkiye’s international standing, further solidifying its financial cooperation. He added that establishing a link between the two financial centers would help produce innovative solutions in financial services and technology.

Erdem also stressed that the partnership would enhance visibility, attract international investors and create new opportunities for sustainable growth by strengthening the financial ecosystems of Istanbul and Hong Kong.