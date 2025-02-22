Russian President Vladimir Putin has directed Gazprombank Deputy CEO Dmitry Zauers to work with billionaire entrepreneur and U.S. Department of Government Efficiency head Elon Musk on advancing technology development, Russian media reported Friday.

Zauers informed the Russian president about domestically made batteries used in aerospace applications and neurochips, Russia’s state-run Tass news agency reported.

The banker said they are "our answer to Elon Musk," as the U.S. entrepreneur is a major figure in those industries.

"Join forces with Musk," Putin said. "When he is finished reforming administrative agencies in the U.S., he will get back to science. You should work with him,” he added.

"We are already negotiating to work together in space, we can collaborate in this sphere also," the Russian leader added.