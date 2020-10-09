The Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey (CBRT) on Friday increased the Turkish lira interest rate used in swaps by 150 basis points.

The lira interest rate, which the bank uses in weekly currency swaps, has been raised to 11.75%, up from 10.25%.

The CBRT last month unexpectedly hiked the benchmark policy rate by 200 basis points to 10.25%, tightening policy for the first time in two years to support the Turkish lira and rein in inflation.

The benchmark one-week repo rate had been held at 8.25% since May – in the middle of Turkey’s coronavirus lockdown – following a nearly yearlong aggressive easing cycle that chopped it down from 24%.