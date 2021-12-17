The Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey (CBRT) on Friday intervened directly in the forex market for the fifth time due to "unhealthy price formations."
The move came after the country's national currency hit record-low level against the United States dollar.
The Turkish lira traded around 17 against the U.S. dollar on Friday.
The CBRT said in a statement that "due to the unhealthy price formations in the exchange rates," the lender has directly intervened in the market by selling dollars.
It has previously made interventions on Dec. 1, Dec. 3, Dec. 10 and Dec. 13.
