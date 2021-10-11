Turkey's current account balance posted a surplus of $528 million (TL 4.73 billion) in August, versus a deficit of $4 billion in the same month last year, the Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey (CBRT) announced on Monday.

According to the balance of payment figures released by the bank, the country's 12-month rolling deficit totaled $23.03 billion.

An Anadolu Agency (AA) survey last week showed that a group of 16 economists' projections for the August current account deficit was within a range of $190 million, between a $950 million surplus and a $1.4 billion deficit.

The survey also projected that the end-2021 current account balance will have a deficit of $20.39 billion.

In July, the current account posted a $1.13 billion deficit.