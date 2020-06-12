Turkey's current account balance posted a $5.06 billion gap (TL 35 billion) in April, the Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey (CBRT) announced on Friday, widening from a $469 million deficit in the same month last year, as the coronavirus' impact started to be felt in earnest in mid-March and April.
According to the balance of payments figures released by the bank, the country's 12-month rolling deficit totaled $3.3 billion.
The figure beat market expectation of a $4.1 billion deficit in the month.
An Anadolu Agency (AA) survey Thursday showed that a group of 16 economists projected the current account deficit to range from $2.2 billion to $5.2 billion for the fourth month of this year.
The survey also revealed the current account balance by the end of 2020 is forecast to register a $10.9 billion deficit.
The gap stemmed from an increase in the import-export gap to $3.8 billion, increasing $2.3 billion from a year earlier and a net outflow of $240 million in the services item against a net inflow of $2.3 billion in April 2019.
Turkey's gold- and energy-excluded current account balance registered a deficit of $3.3 billion, versus a surplus of $3.3 billion in April last year.
"Investment income under the primary income account indicated a net outflow of more than $1 billion, decreasing by $111 million compared with the same month of last year," the bank said.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.