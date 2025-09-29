Türkiye's banking sector's net profit rose almost 47.2% in the first eight months of the year, data showed on Monday.

Lenders' net profits reached TL 563.4 billion ($13.55 billion), compared to TL 382.8 billion in the same period a year ago, the Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency (BDDK) said.

In August alone, the amount totaled TL 84.2 billion, a nearly 147% increase from a year ago and up from TL 56.8 billion in July.

The sector's total loans stood at TL 20.63 trillion as of August, the BDDK data showed, while deposits reached TL 24 trillion, a 27% increase compared with the end of 2024.

The non-performing loan (NPL) ratio was reported at 2.22% in August.

Total assets of the sector climbed to TL 41.89 trillion at the end of the month. Net interest income in the first eight months came in at TL 969.92 billion.

The capital adequacy ratio, a key measure of financial stability, stood at 18.25% in August.