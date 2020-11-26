The Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey (CBRT) on Thursday increased its lira swap sale limits from 50% to 60%.
The bank raised the swap auctions limit in the Turkish lira swap market for foreign exchange.
In May, the bank had increased the limit from 40% to 50%. The limit has been increasing gradually since last April from 20%, and the latest move marked the fourth change in the swap limits in the last seven months.
The new regulation will give banks more room for lira and currency liquidity management.
