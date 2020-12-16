"We will further tighten our policy stance if conditions require us do so to achieve our goals," Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey (CBRT) Governor Naci Ağbal said Wednesday.

Ağbal said that monetary policy will be formed and implemented in 2021 in a simple and understandable framework.

"The CBRT will not buy or sell foreign exchange to determine the level or direction of the exchange rates," he also said.

The inflation target of 9.4% for end of 2021 "is a must-achieve intermediate target for us," central bank governor said who emphasized that "the CBRT’s main policy tool will be the one-week repo rate. Interest corridor and late liquidity window will not be used as policy tools."

DETAILS TO FOLLOW...