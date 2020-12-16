"We will further tighten our policy stance if conditions require us do so to achieve our goals," Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey (CBRT) Governor Naci Ağbal said Wednesday.
Ağbal said that monetary policy will be formed and implemented in 2021 in a simple and understandable framework.
"The CBRT will not buy or sell foreign exchange to determine the level or direction of the exchange rates," he also said.
The inflation target of 9.4% for end of 2021 "is a must-achieve intermediate target for us," central bank governor said who emphasized that "the CBRT’s main policy tool will be the one-week repo rate. Interest corridor and late liquidity window will not be used as policy tools."
DETAILS TO FOLLOW...
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.