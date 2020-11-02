As part of the steps needed for tightening liquidity management, the Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey (CBRT) will reduce to zero the borrowing limits of lenders at the Interbank Money Market.
The bank will also suspend overnight repo transactions via the quotation method against the Turkish lira-denominated lease certificate in the scope of Open Market Operations.
According to a statement from the bank on Monday, the decisions will be effective from Nov. 3.
"In pursuit of the price stability and the financial stability objectives, all necessary instruments within the framework of monetary policy and liquidity management will continue to be used decisively," the statement read.
